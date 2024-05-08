Aarav tops Round 2 with maiden win in Meritus Cup karting

Bengaluru, May 8 (PTI) Gurugram's Aarav Dewan of Leapfrog Racing won Round 2 of the junior class while Bengaluru's Ishaan Madesh of Peregrine Racing took the honours in the senior class in round 2 of the FMSCI Meco Meritus Cup here on Wednesday.

Chennai's Rivaan Dev Preetham, the reigning Rotax champion, won both the races in the Micro class.

For the 14-year Aarav, a Class 8 student of Heritage Experiential School, this is his first career win at the national-level. He won the final race and came third in the super heat.

He emerged as the championship leader with a total of 61 points. Arafath, who led the table with 32 points after round 1, was second with 58 points.

In the Micro class, 11-year Preetham of MSport topped the table after two rounds with 67 points. The Class 5 student of Alphabet International School won both the rounds.

Rehan Khan, who bagged 29 points in each of the two rounds was in second place. Yug Jain of Peregrine Racing is third in the standings after two rounds.

Multiple National champion Ishaan won round 2 in senior class with a third in the sprint and a victory in the feature race.

But it is Siddharth Rooso of Kartkrew Motorsports, who is leading the senior table with 64 points and his teammate Ethan Joy on 51 in third. Ishaan did not take part in round 1.