Aarit Kapil leads open category in National U-9 Open and Girls' Chess C'ship

Pune, Dec 31 (PTI) Delhi's Aarit Kapil emerged as the leader with 7.5 points in the open category while three players shared the lead in the girls' section in the 37th National U-9 Open and Girls' Chess Championship here on Tuesday.

Kapil defeated Telangana's Nidhish Shyamal (6.5 points) on the top board to claim the lead.

In girls' category, Punjab's Radhya Malhotra, Kerala's Divi Bijesh and Kiyanna Parihaar of Rajasthan were joint leaders with seven points each after the eighth round.

Results: Open: Aarit Kapil (7.5pts, DL) bt Nidhish Shyamal (6.5pts, TS); Ayaan Phutane (7pts, KA) drew with Lishanth B (6.5pts, TN); Krithik Muthukumar (6.5pts, TN) drew with Advik Agrawal (6.5pts, MH); Vishprajesh Anand (6.5pts, TN) drew with Mani Sarbartho (6.5pts, WB); Mohd Siddiqui (6pts, UP) drew with Sattwik Swain (6pts, OD); Heyan Reddy (5.5pts, MH) lost to Oishik Mondal (6.5pts, WB) Eishaanav Chakraborty (6pts, WB) drew with Thavish S (6pts, TN); Devanarayanan Kalliyath (5.5pts, KL) lost to Arjun Singh (6.5pts, MH); Rishi Raj (6pts, JH) drew with Shreyan Thipparthi (6pts, TS); Saicharan Srinivasan (6.5pts, TN) bt Timmaraju Sathvik (5.5pts, TS); Harshavardan Mehanathan (6.5pts, TN) bt Aayan Gupta (5.5pts, WB); Vihaan Katakam (5.5pts, TS) lost to Anand Takkshanth (6.5pts, TN); Ahaan Kataruka (5.5pts, MH) lost to Dhyaan Patel (6.5pts, GJ).

Girls: Karthik Uthaara (6.5pts, MH) drew with Radhya Malhotra (7pts, PB); Marksim Karki Sriiyukthaa (6pts, TN) lost to Divi Bijesh (7pts, KL); Kiyanna Parihaar (7pts, RJ) bt Vanshika Rawat (6pts, DL); Tvesha Jain (6.5pts, MH) bt Shruti Sarkar (5.5pts, WB); Aashvi Singh (6.5pts, GJ) bt Swara Phasge (5.5pts, TS); Vonti Sri Guruvarshini (5.5pts, AP) lost to Hariprana B (6.5pts, TN); Vamshika Boga (5.5pts, TS) lost to Sai Anshitha Puvvala (6.5pts, TS); Deepanjali Srivastava (6pts, UP) drew with Nakshatra Gumudavelly (6pts, KA); Aryahi Bhattacharya (6.5pts, WB) bt Aashvi Agarwal (5.5pts, MH); Harshika M (5pts, TN) lost to Annanya Chinta (6.5pts, AP); Aarini Singh (5pts, GJ) lost to Swara Gandhi (6pts, MH); Narayani Marathe (6pts, MH) bt Kashika Goyal (5pts, HR); Sanskriti Yadav (5pts, UP) lost to Anjali Shrivastava (6pts, MP). PTI DDV AH AH