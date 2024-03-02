Aaron leads Hero MotoCorp to maiden World Championship win at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Abu Dhabi, Mar 2 (PTI) Rally GP class rider Aaron Marè's stellar performance helped Hero MotoCorp win the 33rd Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, marking the team's maiden win in a World Championship race after their historic Dakar Rally podium finish in January.

Aaron clinched the top spot for Hero MotoSports, delivering an impressive performance throughout the 6-day desert rally.

Despite stepping in as a substitute for the recovering Sebastian Buhler, Aaron won two stages, led the race for four consecutive days en route to his triumph.

Collecting several points from the round win, Hero MotoSports now leads the manufacturers' standings in the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) 2024.

This is the first time an Indian manufacturer has reached this level on a global stage.

The team's second factory rider, Ross Branch, finished just outside the podium, in fourth place.

By finishing second in the Rally GP class at this second race of the season, Ross has raised his total points to 50, making himself the leader of the World Rally-Raid Championship 2024 – another first for Team Hero MotoSports.

Fondly known as 'Kalahari Ferrari', Ross started well at the start of the rally, with a win in the Prologue stage. However, while leading the race on Stage 1, he faced a mechanical issue.

With a bit of luck and smart effort, he could continue in the race and make it to the finish line.

Even though the issue set him back by over 45 minutes from the lead, Ross made continuous efforts until the end, winning multiple stages.