Aaron Rai and Sudarshan in Top-10 at Cognizant Classic

Palm Beach Gardens (US), Feb 27 (PTI) Indo-British Aaron Rai and Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju were tied ninth with 3-under 68 each in the first round of Cognizant Classic on the PGA Tour here.

Rai had three birdies and no bogeys, while Yellamaraju had six birdies against a bogey and a double bogey.

Austin Smotherman shot a bogey-free 9-under 62 to match his low round on TOUR and holds the lead at the Cognizant Classic. He hit 10 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation.

Smotherman, who secured his return to the PGA TOUR with a No. 3 finish on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Points List, had nine birdies and it equalled his most birdies in a single round on TOUR. He had six consecutive birdies from seventh to the 12th.

Nico Echavarria (63) was second with a bogey-free 8-under 63 and this season he has had four missed cuts and one top-10 at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Daniel Berger (67), seeking his fourth top-five finish in his 10th start at this event, was tied third with Norway's Kristoffer Reitan, Pontus Nyholm, Jackson Suber, Kevin Roy and Taylor Moore.

The 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry was T-35 as was the defending champion Joe Highsmith. Five-time major championship winner Brooks Koepka shot 74 and was T-98.