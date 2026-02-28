Aaron Rai stays in Top-10 at Cognizant Classic

Palm Beach Gardens (US), Feb 28 (PTI) Aaron Rai stayed in the Top-10 even as Sudarshan Yellamaraju slipped in the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches here.

Rai (69-69) was T-6 and Indo-Canadian Yellamaraju (68-72) as both safely made the weekend rounds.

First round leader Austin Smotherman (62-69) held a commanding 3-shot lead over Taylor Moore (67-67) who was second. Smotherman was 11-under and Moore was 8-under.

Rai had four birdies against two bogeys while Yellamaraju had five birdies on his second nine after dropping three bogeys and a triple bogey on the front nine.

Brooks Koepka shot a 5-under 66 on Friday, trimming eight shots from his opening round score and made the cut (74-66) at T-27.

Smotherman stayed red-hot, with a 55-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th among the highlights as he took a three-shot lead into the weekend.

Moore is second, solo at 8 under after his second consecutive 67. A.J Ewart (64, the round of the day) is at 7 under, tied for third with Nico Echavarria (72). PTI Cor AH AH