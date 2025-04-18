Aarti wins second bronze in Asian Under-18 Athletics

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Sprinter Aarti bagged her second bronze medal in the Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship, finishing third in the girls 200m final in Dammam, Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The Indian athlete, who had finished on the podium in the girls 100m event on Wednesday, clocked 24.31 seconds to finish behind UAE's Mariam Kareem (23.99 sec) and Japan's Shibata Misato (24.16), who won the gold and silver respectively.

The other Indian runner in the event, Prisha Mishra clocked 25.16 seconds to finish eighth. PTI AM AM AH AH