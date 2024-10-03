Abdul Qadir's son Usman retires from international cricket

Lahore, Oct 3 (PTI) Out-of-favour Pakistan leg-spinner and son of the legendary player Abdul Qadir, Usman, has called it a day from international cricket and is likely to focus on foreign leagues.

Usman, who has a bowling action very similar to his late father, has played 25 T20Is and one ODI, taking 32 wickets.

"Today I am announcing my retirement from Pakistan cricket, and as I reflect on this incredible journey, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude," Usman said on his social media account.

"It has been an immense honour to represent my country, and I am thankful for the support of my coaches and teammates who have been with me every step of the way." Usman made his Pakistan debut in 2020 and was overlooked for the T20 World Cup in the Americas this year.

He recently appeared in the PCB Champions Cup in Faisalabad but didn't get much success.

A source close to the player said that his decision was also influenced by the fact that he was aware that he was not in the Pakistan team management's plans and so wanted to focus more on foreign leagues.

"He, like some other players, has been frustrated with the lack of clarity in the Pakistan Cricket Board's policy of awarding NOCs to its players for foreign leagues. Because of this, he had to miss out on some lucrative contracts in recent months," the source said. PTI Cor AM AM AM