Abdullah announces Rs 2 crore cash reward for J-K's maiden Ranji Trophy win

Srinagar, Feb 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team following its maiden Ranji Trophy triumph.

Calling it a watershed moment for Jammu and Kashmir cricket, he said, the landmark win has filled the entire region with pride and inspiration.

In a post on X, Abdullah announced a cash reward of 2 crore for the players and support staff after their "emphatic" victory over Karnataka on their home turf.

Abdullah on Friday dashed to Hubbali in Karnataka to cheer for the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team which had taken a massive first innings lead and was almost certain of lifting the trophy for the first time.

"The players will also be entitled to government appointments under the recently notified rules for outstanding sportspersons," Abdullah said. PTI MIJ RHL