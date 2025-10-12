Abhay makes winning start at Silicon Valley Open

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) India's Abhay Singh made a winning start at the Silicon Valley Open squash but his compatriots Velavan Senthilkumar and Ramit Tandon lost their opening matches at the PSA Gold event in Redwood City, USA.

World No. 29 Abhay beat Karim El Hammamy of Egypt 12-10, 11-7, 13-11, and will meet French world No. 9 and fifth seed Victor Crouin in the second round of the USD 130,500 tournament on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Senthilkumar lost to Egypt's Kareem El Torkey 3-11, 5-11, 9-11, while Tandon went down to Balazs Farkas in a five-game thriller which the Hungarian won 12-10, 5-11, 5-11, 11-9, 11-8. PTI APA AT AT