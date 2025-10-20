Abhay Singh advances in US Open squash

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Multiple-time Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh advanced to the round-of-16 at the US Open, a prestigious USD 226,000 PSA Platinum squash event in Philadelphia, while compatriot Ramit Tandon lost his opening match.

The 27-year-old Abhay, ranked 30th in the world, edged out Egyptian world number 31 Mohamed ElSherbini 11-8, 4-11, 4-11, 11-6, 11-5 in a 62-minute thriller on Sunday, and will next meet Welsh third seed Joel Makin.

Tandon lost to Kiwi world number 3 Paul Coll 5-11, 9-11, 7-11.