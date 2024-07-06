Abhay Singh in line for two gold medals at Asian Doubles Squash tourney

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh entered the final of the men's doubles and mixed competitions in the Asian Doubles Squash Championships in Johor, Malaysia on Saturday.

Abhay and Velavan Senthilkumar, the top seeds, stormed into the men's doubles title-round with a commanding 11-9, 11-2 win over the Japanese pair of Tomotaka Endo and Naoki Hayashi in 23 minutes.

Later, Abhay and the experienced Joshna Chinappa, the third seeds, defeated the Hong Kong pair of Cheng Nga Ching and Lai Cheuk Nam Matthew 11-8, 11-10 in the mixed doubles semifinals.

Abhay and Joshna will meet second seed Tong Tsz Wing and Tang Ming Hong of Hong Kong for the mixed doubles title, while the Abhay-Velavan pair will lock horns with second seed Ong Sai Hung and Syafiq Kamal of Malaysia in the men’s doubles final.

“I’m very pleased to be in both the finals, winning two gold was the goal before we came here so that’s what we are focused on Sunday,” Abhay said.

“The men’s match was a comfortable 2-0 while the mixed match was a bit challenging, but still pleased to come through without dropping a game.

“Being in another final of an Asian Championship is an honour, and I am looking forward to converting them both,” he added. PTI UNG APA APA