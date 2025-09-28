Abhay Singh stuns world no. 5 in Qatar Classic squash

Doha, Sep 28 (PTI Indian squash player Abhay Singh on Sunday stunned world no 5 Karim Gawad from Egypt in the opening round of the Qatar Classic squash, a USD 231,500 PSA Platinum event, here.

Abhay, India's top-ranked player on the PSA tour at 35, won 11-6, 11-4, 1-11, 11-9 in 41 minutes in what was his first victory over a top-five player.

Abhay will meet Egyptian world no. 15 Fares Dessouky in the round-of-16 on Monday.

India's Ramit Tandon, ranked 36, lost to Egyptian world no 1 Mostafa Asal 4-11, 7-11, 4-11 in the first round.