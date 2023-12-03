Abhinav Choudhary is men's rapid-fire national champion

Bhopal, Dec 3 (PTI) Rajasthan's Abhinav Choudhary clinched the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol title at the National Shooting Championship here on Sunday.

Advertisment

Abhinav shot a score of 30 in the final to outgun Uttar Pradesh's Ankur Goel, who finished with 26 hits to his name. Delhi's Arpit Goel was third with 21 at the MP State Shooting Academy range.

Abhinav had earlier qualified for the top-six final round with a score of 584 in qualification, which was also the leading score.

In the junior men's rapid-fire pistol, Vijayveer Sidhu struck gold with 28 hits in the final, getting the better of Haryana's Paris Olympic quota winner Anish Bhanwala, who had 25.

Advertisment

Punjab won gold and bronze in the event, when Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu shot 20 to finish third on the podium.

However, Anish (578) did win the team event in men's RFP event, combining with Sameer (578) and Adarsh Singh (571) for a combined effort of 1727.

Vijayveer along with Rajkanwar and twin brother Udhayveer won the junior team gold. PTI ATK AM ATK AM AM