Abhinav Shaw shines with three gold medals across categories at KSSM Shooting C'ship

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Young Abhinav Shaw came up with an impressive performance, winning a gold medal each in senior, junior and youth categories in 10m air rifle mixed team event at the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship here on Sunday.

The 17-year-old from West Bengal, the youngest-ever medallist at the National Championships and also the reigning junior world champion in the mixed team event, swept all the three gold medals across categories, partnering different shooters.

In the senior 10m air rifle mixed team final, Shaw partnered with world championship bronze medallist Mehuli Ghosh to overwhelm the Railways pair of Meghana Sajjanar and Shahu Tushar Mane 16-4.

Elavenil Valarivan and Smit Rameshbhai Moradiya won bronze for Gujarat in the event.

In the junior gold-medal match, Shaw partnered with Swati Chowdhury to give West Bengal the second gold of the day as they beat Shambhavi Kshirsagar and Parth Rakesh Mane of Maharashtra 16-12.

Abhinav Agrawal and Gautami Bhanot picked up the bronze medal for Madhya Pradesh.

Shaw completed the golden hat-trick with Sandrata Roy in the youth category. The pair defeated the Madhya Pradesh duo of Nikhil Pundir and Gautami Bhanot 17-5. Haryana won the bronze through Ameerah Arshad and Puru Raj Birthal.

Rhythm Sangwan and Aditya Malra won the senior pistol mixed team event in Bhopal's MP State Academy range.

The Haryana pair defeated Rahi Sarnobat and Pranav of Maharashtra 16-14 in the gold-medal match.

Shiva Narwal, the reigning world champion in the senior mixed team pistol event, and Kanak then gave Haryana the second gold by winning the junior event 16-8 over Rajasthan.

Delhi's Rashmika Sahgal won a fourth gold in the championship, partnering Hardik for a 16-6 verdict over Karnataka in the gold-medal match in the youth category.