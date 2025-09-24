Abhishek, Chakravarthy, Pandya retain their top ranks in T20 rankings

Dubai, Sep 24 (PTI) The Indian trio of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and aggressive opener Abhishek Sharma retained their respective top positions in the ICC T20 rankings, released on Wednesday.

Chakravarthy, who became the top-ranked bowler last week, has consolidated his place with a 14 rating points gain taking him to 747 points.

Following an 11-place jump last week, Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed has made another massive leap, this time by 12 spots.

After a temporary dip in form, which saw him lose four ranking positions last week, Bangladesh's seasoned T20I pacer Mustafizur Rahman is back in top 10 courtesy a six-place jump. The left-arm pacer has grabbed six wickets at an average of eight in his last two outings in the tournament.

Pandya who continues to lead the all-rounder's list has also made bowling gains, moving up six places up to 60.

Among the batters, opener Abhishek made rating points gains while retaining his place as the No.1 ranked T20I batter. He hit a quick-fire 38 against Oman during India's final group stage clash, before smashing a match-winning 74 to chase down Pakistan’s total of 171 on Sunday.

Tilak Varma, who helped finish the chase against Pakistan with an electric 30 not out off 19, moved up a rung to No.3.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav too gained a place to move within touching distance of the top five.

Sahibzada Farhan, who smashed a 58 off 45 to get Pakistan going in the same game, jumped 31 spots to reach 24th place.

Hussain Talat who guided Pakistan to a win against Sri Lanka with a composed innings, jumped an astronomical 1474 spots to become the joint 234th placed in the men's T20I batter rankings.

Another massive gainer was Saif Hassan, whose 61 had helped Bangladesh get to a winning start in Super Fours at Asia Cup. The batter gained 133 places to reach the 81st ranking in the batting charts. PTI APA AT AT AT AT