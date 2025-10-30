Abhishek Nayar named head coach of KKR

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday expectedly named former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar as its new head coach following the departure of Chandrakant Pandit after a three-season tenure. Nayar has been associated with the KKR since 2018 and is one of the key members of their think-tank, often viewed as someone who held a lot of influence in the dressing room when it came to team selection.

For close to nine months, Nayar was a part of Gautam Gambhir's coaching set-up in the national team but was sacked unceremoniously after India's Champions Trophy triumph with Sitanshu Kotak replacing him.

"Abhishek has been a vital part of the Knight Riders setup since 2018, shaping our players both on and off the field. His understanding of the game and connection with players have been key to our growth. We’re thrilled to see him take over as Head Coach and lead KKR into its next chapter," said Venky Mysore, CEO, Kolkata Knight Riders.

Nayar has worked closely with the franchise’s players as part of its support staff and academy structure. Nayar’s expertise and ability as a coach have been well established over the years. During his tenure as assistant coach of KKR, he played a vital role in shaping the growth of young talents.

The 43-year-old, who played three ODIs for India, is well respected as a personal coach and has worked in an individual capacity with players like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik to name a few apart from his own find Angkrish Raghuvanshi.