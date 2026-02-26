Abhishek produces tournament low of 64 to win DP World PGTI NexGen in Faridabad

Faridabad, Feb 26 (PTI) Abhishek Kumar fired a tournament-low, bogey-free eight-under 64 in the third and final round to script a sensational come-from-behind victory at the Rs 25 lakh DP World PGTI NexGen event here on Thursday.

The Panchkula-based gofler (72-73-64), who was overnight tied 10th and eight shots off the lead, delivered eight birdies in the last round, including five on the trot, to outshine all his rivals as he ended the week with a tournament total of seven-under 209.

The two-shot triumph accounted for Abhishek’s maiden professional win.

Aditya Raj Singh Chahal (69-68-74), the overnight leader by five shots, carded a 74 in round three to finish second at a total of five-under 211 at the NexGen season-opener played at the Aravalli Golf Club.

Jujhar Singh (72) took third place at two-under 214.

Abhishek said, "My aim at the start of the day was to shoot a five-under to give myself a chance. But after that run of five consecutive birdies in the middle of the round followed by a great par save on the 12th , I gained in confidence and sensed a good opportunity of winning.

"Following the birdies on the 16 th and 17 th , I knew that I had to only make par on the 18 th to win and I managed to do that. My driving, iron shots and chipping were just outstanding.

"After my poor performance at the DP World PGTI Qualifying School in January, this win gives me a lot of self-belief." PTI ATK AH AH