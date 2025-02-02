Sports

Abhishek Sharma-led India crush England by 150 runs, win T20I series 4-1

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty runs with teammate Tilak Varma during the fifth Twenty-20 cricket match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.

Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty runs with teammate Tilak Varma during the fifth Twenty-20 cricket match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.

Mumbai: India crushed England by 150 runs in the fifth and final T20I to take the series 4-1 with opener Abhishek Sharma scoring a blazing century, which was followed by a collective effort from the bowlers at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, a fired-up Abhishek unleashed seven boundaries and 13 sixes en route to 135 (54 balls) as he scored the second-fastest T20I century by an Indian batter off 37 balls to help the hosts amass 247 for 9.

Indian bowlers Mohammed Shami (3/25), Varun Chakravarthy (2/25), Shivam Dube (2/11) and Abhishek Sharma (2/3) then stifled the England batters, managing to dismiss them for 97 runs with 9.3 overs to spare.

Abhishek missed equalling Rohit Sharma's record of being the fastest Indian to score a T20I ton by just two balls. Rohit had hit a 35-ball T20I century for India against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Abhishek also scored a 17-ball half-century, which was the second fastest by an India, when he hit Jamie Overton for a massive six in the fifth over.

He also shared a 115-run second-wicket partnership with Tilak Varma (24).

Brief Scores: India 247 for 9 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 135, Tilak Varma 24, Shivam Dube 30; Brydon Carse 3/38, Mark Wood 2/32).

England 97 all out in 10.3 overs (Phil Salt 55; Mohammed Shami 3/25, Varun Chakravarthy 2/25, Shivam Dube 2/11, Abhishek Sharma 2/3).

India vs England IND vs ENG Abhishek Sharma Century Fastest Century