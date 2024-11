Abhishek Sharma scores fiery fifty in third T20I against SA; Samson, SKY fail

Centurion: After displaying a fiery batting skills against South African bowling attack in the third T20I, Abhishek Sharma departed to pavilion here on Wednesday.

South Afican bowler Keshav Maharaj helps his team break the 107-run partnership between Tilak Verma and Abhishek Sharma after Sanju Samson returned to pavilion without scoring a run.

South Africa got third success when Simelane sent captain Suryakumar Yadav to pavilion.

India were 110 for the loss of three wickets with Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya on the ground.

The four-match series is now level at 1-1.

India handed a T20I debut to all-rounder and hard-hitting Ramandeep Singh, who came in for pacer Avesh Khan.

Teams: India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla.