Abhishek's hundred, Gaikwad's fifty guide India to 234/2

Harare: Abhishek Sharma blitzed his way to a 47-ball hundred as India posted a commanding 234 for two against Zimbabwe in the second T20I here on Sunday.

Sharma (100 off 47 balls, 7x4, 8x6) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (77 not out, 11x4, 1x6) pummelled Zimbabwe bowlers during their second-wicket alliance worth 137 runs.

India lost skipper Shubman Gill (2) early in the innings but the tourists recovered well later.

Zimbabwe had jolted world champions India -- fielding a new-look team -- by 13 runs in the first match on Saturday.

Brief Scores: India: 234 for 2 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 100, Ruturaj Gaikwad 77 not out, Rinku Singh 48 not out).