Abhishek''s hundred headlines India''s 100-run win over Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I

Harare, Jul 7 (PTI) A blazing hundred by Abhishek Sharma and bowlers’ fine effort led India to a fluent 100-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second T20I here on Sunday.

Abhishek’s 100 off 47 balls (7x4, 8x6) and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s unbeaten 77 (47b, 11x4, 1x6) carried India to an imposing 234 for two.

Zimbabwe ended up at 134 all out without much fight. The five-match series is now poised at 1-1.

For India, pacers Mukesh Kumar (3/37), Avesh Khan (3/15) and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/11) led the bowling.

Brief Scores: India: 234 for 2 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 100, Ruturaj Gaikwad 77 not out, Rinku Singh 48 not out) beat Zimbabwe: 134 all out in 18.4 overs (Wessly Madhevere 43, Brian Bennett 26, Luke Jongwe 33; Mukesh Kumar 3/37, Avesh Khan 3/15, Ravi Bishnoi 2/11 ) by 100 runs. PTI UNG KHS