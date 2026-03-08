About 6000 women runners turn up for Pinkathon

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Nearly 6,000 women runners participated in the Pinkathon on the International Women's Day here on Sunday.

Returning to the capital after six and a half years, the event featured race categories from 3km, 5km, and 10km to ultra-distances of 50 km, 75 km, 100 km, and 100 km relay.

Infant-carrying mothers participated in the 3 km category with their infants, while grandmothers, cancer survivors, and long-distance runners shared the same start line.

One visually impaired runner competed in the ultra-distance 50 km category and one in the 100km relay.

In the 3 km race, Kriti Sharma secured first place with a timing of 17:31, followed by Sanjana Kumari in second place at 17:45 and Kiran Singh in third with 18:33.

In the Lifelong 5 km category, Aayushi Gupta claimed the top podium position with a finish time of 24:37, while Sarika Yadav finished second at 24:59 and Shillaza Girdhar placed third with 28:51.

In the 10 km race, Pooja emerged victorious with an impressive time of 40:45, followed by Gayatri Mathur in second place at 45:53 and Nikita Rathee in third with 46:49.

Speaking after the event, Milind Soman, Founder, Pinkathon, said, "Watching nearly 6,000 women gather at 5:30 in the morning on International Women's Day is incredibly powerful. Delhi has always shown heart, and today we saw courage, consistency, and community come together again." "From first-time 3km participants to ultra runners and our visually impaired athletes in the 50K and 100K relay, this edition truly reflected what Pinkathon stands for, inclusion, endurance, and long-term commitment to health."