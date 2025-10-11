Absence of Bavuma, Maharaj a setback but a chance for others, says SA captain Makram

Lahore, Oct 11 (PTI) South Africa's stand-in skipper Aiden Markram conceded that the absence of regular captain Temba Bavuma and seasoned spinner Keshav Maharaj is a setback, but said it also opens the door for others to step up as the Proteas kick off a new World Test Championship cycle with a series against Pakistan.

Bavuma, who led South Africa to their maiden WTC title earlier this year with a memorable triumph over Australia, is sidelined with a chronic groin injury, while Maharaj has also been ruled out of the opening Test but is expected to return for the second match in Rawalpindi.

"Bavuma is our foremost batter. He has been incredible batting under pressure, he's also our leader and we don't need to say anything more about what he has done with the team," Makram said on the eve of the first Test against Pakistan here.

"Maharaj has been a top spinner for us and he has bowled well even on flat tracks so it is a bit of a setback for us but at same time also an opportunity for others," Markram added.

Defending WTC champions South Africa take on Pakistan in the first Test at the Gaddafi Stadium here, and Markram hinted that the playing XI could feature exciting young batter Dewald Brevis.

"He is someone who can change the course of a game with his batting approach and you need such players in these conditions,” he noted.

Markram said the team's focus is on starting the new WTC cycle strongly after their success in the previous edition.

"It is important for us to get a good start if we want to repeat our form of the previous cycle." The skipper also expressed confidence in his side's preparation for the subcontinental conditions.

"We came here after having trained on similar pitches back home so we are prepared for whatever is thrown at us." South Africa are playing a Test in Pakistan after four years. The Proteas has lost their last series in 2021.