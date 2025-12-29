Abu Dhabi Knight Riders beat Gulf Giants by 32 to enter ILT20 Playoffs

Dubai, Dec 29 (PTI) Abu Dhabi Knight Riders defeated Gulf Giants by 32 runs in the last league match to qualify for the ILT20 Playoffs here.

The Knight Riders will now face Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator on January 1.

The Desert Vipers will take on MI Emirates on Tuesday in Qualifier 1 for a place in the final.

A mammoth 131-run partnership between Michael Pepper (83 off 51) and Phil Salt (72 not out off 56 balls) gave steam to the Knight Riders.

Their knocks catapulted the Knight Riders to a formidable 179/1.

Defending 180, Jason Holder set the tone early, removing Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a duck in the opening over before returning to dismiss James Vince (19 off 10).

Moeen Ali (79 off 49) held the Giants’ innings together with a counter-attacking effort. He reached his half-century in 31 balls, stitching a brief but valuable partnership of 45 runs in 31 balls, with Kyle Mayers (6 off 10).

However, Sunil Narine struck twice in the 15th over, removing Mayers and then Sean Dickson for a duck, tightening Knight Riders' grip.

But the game decisively swung in the 18th over. Andre Russell produced the knockout blow, removing Moeen and then Aayan Khan (0 off 1) in consecutive balls, as Giants ended up at 147/9.

Earlier, the Knight Riders powerplay set the tone for the must-win fixture with openers Salt and Pepper racing to a 56-run stand.

Pepper brought up his half-century in 31 balls, while Salt supported him with a more conservative strike-rate. PTI UNG APA APA