Abu Dhabi Knight Riders defeat Gulf Giants, move to top-four in ILT20

Abu Dhabi, Dec 18 (PTI) Abu Dhabi Knight Riders held their nerve to secure a four-wicket win over the Gulf Giants and move up to top-four in DP World ILT20 Season 4 standings.

Openers Alex Hales (46 off 39) and Phil Salt (35 off 24) made light work of the run-chase, blazing to the target with four balls to spare here on Thursday.

Chasing 166, Salt and Hales set up a partnership of 61 runs in 44 balls.

They were helped by a late flurry of runs from Sherfane Rutherford (30 off 22) and Andre Russell (21 not out off 13), who negated Tabraiz Shamsi’s three for 23.

With the ball, Piyush Chawla took four wickets for 27 runs, which ensured Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 72 off 45 balls for the Giants, including four fours and five sixes, went in vain.

“When I started out, I never imagined cricket would become my profession -- I played purely for the joy of it, and that passion is still there," said Chawala after being adjudged player-of-the-match.

"The googly has always come naturally to me, so right now I’m spending more time working on my leg-breaks, experimenting with angles and a slightly more side-on action to get extra turn and put doubt in the batter’s mind.” Brief Scores Gulf Giants 165/7; 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 72; Piyush Chawla 4/27) lost to Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 167/6; 19.2 overs (Alex Hales 46, Phil Salt 35, Andre Russell 21 not out; Tabraiz Shamsi 3/23, Fred Klaassen 2/37) by four wickets. PTI TAP ATK