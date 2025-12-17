Abu Dhabi Knight Riders shock Desert Vipers by one run

Abu Dhabi, Dec 17 (PTI) Abu Dhabi Knight Riders handed table-toppers Desert Vipers their first loss of the season with a thrilling one-run victory in the ILT20 Season 4 here.

The win was set up by Liam Livingstone’s knock of 76 runs before the Knight Riders’ bowling attack held their nerve to defend their total of 181/5 on Tuesday.

A crucial opening stand between Fakhar Zaman (44 off 32) and Max Holden (52 off 43) kept the Vipers in the fray for a long time, but potent spells from Andre Russell (2/16), Ajay Kumar (2/47) and Jason Holder (1/28) ensured a narrow victory.

In response to a daunting target, Fakhar and Holden steered the Vipers through a strong start, taking their side to 53/0 at the end of powerplay.

The Vipers were at a canter until Russell got the vital breakthrough, removing Holden in the 12th over. Russell struck again to remove Zaman at 114/2 in the 14th.

Sunil Narine was also instrumental in turning up the pressure, conceding only 23 runs in his four overs.

A cameo from Khuzaima Tanveer (16 off 9) almost brought the Vipers home, but his knock came to an end in the final over as Ajay Kumar defended 12 runs which the opposition needed.

Batting first, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders had slumped to 9/2 inside two overs.

Alex Hales (25 off 18) counterattacked inside the powerplay with two fours and two sixes but fell to Lockie Ferguson in the fifth over as the Knight Riders finished the powerplay at 48/3.

Livingstone (76 off 48) and UAE’s Alishan Sharafu (39 off 35) endured a difficult phase, steadying the ship with a 50-run stand in 46 balls.

Just as the pair looked to step on the accelerator, Sharafu fell to Sam Curran in search of his fourth six of the night.

The Knight Riders recovered well to pass the 15-over mark at 112/4, and Livingstone and Sherfane Rutherford (24 not out off 14) ensured the side plundered another 69 runs in the final five overs.

Brief Scores Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 181/5; 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 76, Alishan Sharafu 39, Sherfane Rutherford 24 not out; Lockie Ferguson 3/34) bt Desert Vipers 180/6; 20 overs (Max Holden 52, Fakhar Zaman 44, Hasan Nawaz 23; Andre Russell 2/16, Ajay Kumar 2/47) by 1 run. PTI TAP DDV