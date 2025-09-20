Abu Hubaida-Prem Kumar pair bags bronze in China Para Badminton tournament

Beijing, Sep 20 (PTI) Indian men's para badminton pair of Abu Hubaida and Prem Kumar Ale clinched a bronze medal in the WH1-WH2 category after the top seeds lost their semifinal match to China's Mai Jianpeng and Qu Zimo 4-21, 10-21 in the China Para Badminton International, here on Saturday.

Abu Hubaida and Ale had finished second in Group A with two wins and one defeat. They beat Australia's Nang Nguyen and Chinese Taipei's Yu-Yu Ong 21-6, 21-10, and then overcame the Indian-Czech team of Haris Mythili Srikumar and Zbyněk Sýkora 21-10, 21-12.

Their only loss (12-21, 9-21) in the group stage came against Japan's Daiki Kajiwara and Keita Nishimura.

WH1-WH2 is meant for wheelchair-bound players.

"Every match is a new challenge, and every medal is a reward for the hard work and support behind me. This bronze motivates me to push harder and represent India on bigger stages," said Abu Hubaida.

Abu Hubaida and Ale are ranked No. 4 in the world in men's doubles. The pair is also Asia No. 3 in the category.

The bronze came on the back of their recent success at the Asian Para-Badminton Championships in Thailand, where they won India's first wheelchair doubles medal.

Abu Hubaida, 31, from Lucknow, overcame polio in his childhood to become a four-time national champion. His international achievements include gold and bronze medals at the Uganda Para-Badminton International 2017 and gold at the Egypt Para Badminton International 2024.

Ale, a former Indian Army personnel, sustained spinal cord injuries in 2009. He made his international debut in 2014 and has partnered with Abu Hubaida to form India's most successful wheelchair doubles combination.

The China Para Badminton International 2025 is a Grade 2 tournament on the BWF Para Badminton World Circuit.