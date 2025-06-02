ACC postpones Women's Emerging Asia Cup tournament after request from hosts Sri Lanka

Lahore, Jun 2 (PTI) The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Monday announced the postponement of the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup tournament earlier scheduled to begin from June 6 due to adverse weather conditions and public health concerns in host country Sri Lanka.

The decision to postpone the tournament comes after consultations were held on a letter received from Sri Lanka Cricket Board President Shammi Silva who wrote to ACC chief Mohsin Raza Naqvi, seeking postponement of the event.

Silva cited adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka and health concerns owing to the spread of chikungunya disease in the region, the ACC said in a statement.

Naqvi, who is also chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, said the continental body values the importance of promoting women's cricket and nurturing emerging talent in the region.

"The ACC is committed to providing opportunities for young women cricketers to develop their skills and compete at the highest level," he said.

"We understand the strategic significance of this tournament in shaping the future of women's cricket in Asia, and we will work diligently to reschedule the event at the earliest possible date." Naqvi said the ACC will announce the new dates for the tournament in due course.

A reliable source close to the ACC also said that there were serious doubts about whether the men's Asia Cup T20 tournament would be held in September because of the recent border tension between Pakistan and India.

"Don't see the Asia Cup happening because given the situation it would be difficult for the BCCI to get the clearance from its government to host the event and invite the Pakistan team to India," said the source.