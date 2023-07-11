Access Healthcare to sponsor Texas Super Kings in the inaugural Major League Cricket '23

Chennai, July 11 (PTI) Healthcare business process outsourcing and information technology services provider Access Healthcare will be sponsoring Texas Super Kings -- the global franchise of IPL-team Chennai Super Kings -- at the inaugural edition of Major Cricket League 2023, the company said on Tuesday.
The company's logo in red and blue will appear on the right shoulder of the Texas Super Kings' yellow jersey along with the roaring Lion pattern. It will also feature the red and blue Texas Super Kings logo on the left shoulder of the jersey.
"This collaboration presents a remarkable opportunity for Access Healthcare to engage with fans and communities while supporting the sport's growth." Access Healthcare founder-vice chairman Vardhman Jain said.
"By sponsoring the Texas Super Kings, we aim to empower athletes, foster local cricketing talent and draw inspiration from the Chennai Super Kings' legacy and success in the Indian Premier League," he said.
Major Cricket League is a growing cricket league in the United States. Texas Super Kings would be led by its captain and batsman Faf du Plessis and coached by ace cricketer Stephen Fleming.
Access Health has over 27,000 employees working from 21 delivery centres in nine cities across India, Philippines and the United States of America. PTI VIJ ANE