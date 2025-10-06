Accessible infrastructure is crucial to India's 2036 Olympic bid: Jhajharia

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Paralympic Committee of India President Devendra Jhajharia and the accessibility partner of the just-concluded World Para-Athletics Championships feel a large-scale upgrade of India's infrastructure for differently-abled is needed keeping in mind the country's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics.

Svayam provided accessible transportation for the para-athletes who competed at the championships which ended on Sunday.

"...we saw the importance of inculcating accessibility in major sporting events and with India's ambition to host 2036 Olympics, the need for accessibility to be mainstreamed as a priority rather than an afterthought has never been more crucial," Jhajharia said at an event here.

The Olympic Games and the Paralympics have been held at the same venue since 1988.

Svayam's Founder-Chairperson Sminu Jindal also highlighted the critical need for inclusive infrastructure across tourism, transport, hospitality, sports, and public spaces to add weight to the bids for the two big events.

"...after the successful hosting of this world-class event, the need for accessible infrastructure and transport as key elements to host successful international sporting events has become more evident than ever," she said at an event here.

"Accessible infrastructure is smart planning that benefits everyone while strengthening the economy. Accessibility must be woven into India's development narrative, making it a lived reality for persons with reduced mobility and seniors across the country," she added.

She also highlighted findings from the World Bank's Inclusive Cities Report 2022, which found that "countries investing in accessibility ahead of mega sporting and cultural events reaped significant economic and social benefits."