Ace shot putter Toor eyes performance assessment at Indian Open Throws meet

Patiala, Mar 6 (PTI) Two-time Asian Games champion shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor will look to assess his form ahead of a busy season when the fifth edition of the Indian Open Throws Competition begins here on Saturday.

The two-day event at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) campus will mark the start of the domestic outdoor season for throwers and provide athletes an opportunity to evaluate their performance early in the year.

Toor, 31, who holds the national record with a 21.17m effort achieved in June 2023, said he is keen to evaluate his progress after opening his season at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in China last month.

"My main focus on Saturday will be to evaluate my performance in the month of March,” Toor said on the eve of the competition.

“I started my season last month at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in China. The result was encouraging," he added.

The Punjab athlete had clinched a silver medal in that meet with a throw of 20.05m and has set his sights on peaking later in the year when he aims to defend his title at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

Staying injury-free through the season is another priority for the experienced thrower as the calendar also features the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

According to chief national athletics coach Radhakrishnan Nair, the Patiala meet will not serve as a qualification event for either the Commonwealth Games or the Asian Games.

“Athletes will have to achieve the qualification mark/time for the Commonwealth Games in May in Ranchi,” Nair said.

Nair said the National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar from June 24-28, will be the key domestic meet for athletes targeting the Asian Games qualification standards.

The competition has attracted strong participation, with as many as 30 athletes in the men’s shot put.

Promising Madhya Pradesh thrower Samardeep Singh Gill will be among those looking to finish on the podium.

The men’s javelin throw is also expected to be keenly contested with 29 athletes in the fray, including Army thrower Shivam Lohakare.

Apart from the senior category, competitions will also be held in the under-20 and under-18 sections for both men and women across the two days. PTI TAP UNG