Ace sprinter Hima Das takes dip in Ganga at Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 21 (PTI) Star sprinter Hima Das, who is gearing up for the new season after serving a 16-month suspension for a whereabouts failure, visited the Maha Kumbh here and took a dip in the Holy Ganga, her spiritual guru has said.

The 2018 Asian Games gold-medallist, who hails from a remote village of Dhing in Assam and is nicknamed the 'Dhing Express', came here along with her friends after taking blessings from her guru Keshav Das Ji Maharaj. Maharaj is affiliated with the Nirmohi Akhara.

"When Hima learned about the Northeast camp (at the Maha Kumbh), she couldn't resist visiting. Hima came with her friends, took a dip in the Ganga, and left on Sunday," Maharaj told PTI.

"She was very excited about the experience and came to see the Naamghar (a traditional Assamese prayer hall). Her visit to the fair was a delightful one," he added.

The Naamghar consists of a 'Manikut' (inner sanctum), a 'Kirtan Ghar' (prayer hall), and a 'Rangali Suha' (entrance gate). The Manikut houses an idol of Lord Narayan or Bhagavata texts.

The 25-year-old Hima's suspension period ran from July 22, 2023 to November 21, 2024 after she failed to make herself available for stipulated out-of-competition dope tests.

In 2018, Hima had become the first Indian to win a track gold at an international event when she finished on top in the 400m final of the world under-20 championships.

She is also serving as a DSP in Assam Police.