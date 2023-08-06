ACT: India crush Malaysia 5-0

Chennai, Aug 6 (PTI) Hosts India returned to winning ways with a 5-0 victory over Malaysia in their Asian Champions Trophy match here on Sunday.

The city's Karthi Selvam gave India the lead right at the end of the first quarter with his 15-minute field goal off a fine Harmanpreet Singh pass.

Hardik Singh doubled the lead for the home team when he scored off a penalty corner in the beginning of the third quarter (32nd minute), putting the Malaysians under tremendous pressure.

Having missed a penalty corner, Harmanpreet made amends after India were afforded another opportunity, the skipper finding the back of the net to add to Malaysia's misery in the 42nd minute.

Gurjant Singh made it 4-0 with his 53rd minute field goal before Jugraj Singh added another in the next minute to complete the rout.

Three-time champions India thus remained unbeaten in the tournament, having beaten China 7-2 in the first match followed by a 1-1 draw against Japan in the next.

Malaysia came into this game with two wins in a row, a 3-1 result over Pakistan in the first game followed by 5-1 victory against China in the second round.