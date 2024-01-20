Ad-hoc panel announces age-group Nationals from February 11 in Gwalior

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Ad-hoc Committee, managing the wrestling affairs in the country on Saturday announced that it will organise the National U15 and U20 Championships in Gwalior from February 11-17.

"The event is scheduled to take place at the prestigious Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education on Racecourse Road, LNUPE Campus, Shakti Nagar, Gwalior. Around 1200 Wrestlers & 300 Officials will take part in the competitions," panel head Bhupender Singh Bajwa said in a press release.

A power struggle is on in Indian wrestling with both ad-hoc panel and suspended Wrestling Federation of India announcing separate National Championships.

WFI had announced to host 2023 age group Nationals in Gonda, UP in the last week of December but the Sports Ministry suspended the Federation on December 24, three days after it held much-delayed elections.

The WFI has also announced that will host Senior Nationals in Pune from January 29 while the ad-hoc panel said it will organise them in Japiur from February 2-5. PTI AT AT KHS KHS