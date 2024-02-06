Ad-hoc panel for wrestling tells all state units to send entries for age-group nationals

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The wrestling ad-hoc committee has directed all state associations to send entries for the Under-20 and Under-15 National Championships in Gwalior later this month, failing which a three-member panel will short-list competitors from the erring states.

The age-group nationals will be held from February 11-17.

A source in the Indian Olympic Association-appointed committee told PTI that they faced issues with 2-3 state units regarding the submission of entries for the Senior Nationals held by the caretaker body in Jaipur from February 2-5.

The newly-elected Wrestling Federation of India, headed by Sanjay Singh, has been suspended by the sports ministry for violating its own constitution and the ad-hoc body has been entrusted the task of conducting all the Nationals.

A parallel 'senior nationals' were conducted by the suspended WFI in Pune from January 29-31, which the ministry termed as "unsanctioned" and warned of legal action against Sanjay Singh.

"If no entry is received from a particular State Wrestling Association well within the given time, a three-member committee will send the entries for the participation of their concerned state," the committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement added that the Nationals being organised by the ad-hoc panel are the only sanctioned tournaments and medal winners can get all the government benefits only by competing in them.

"National Championships for various age categories in wrestling, organised by the ad-hoc committee is the only sanctioned and recognised championship by the Sports Ministry. Participating players are eligible for all government benefits, national camps and further international participation," added the statement.

The source said the ad-hoc panel was forced to issue the statement.

"There were 2-3 (state units) that did not send entries for senior nationals in Jaipur. Then, we got the entries done from those states through our coaches. They (2-3 state units) had sent wrestlers to Pune (in the 'unsanctioned nationals')," said the source.

"We want to avoid a similar situation in the age-group nationals in Gwalior because of which the advisory has been issued," he added.

"This time there should be no confusion among competitors which tournament they should compete in," he said. PTI AM AM TAP