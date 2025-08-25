Aditi Ashok finishes 36th at CPKC Open on LPGA

Mississauga (Ontario, Canada), Aug 25 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok finished tied 36th after carding an even-par 71 for the third time in four days at the CPKC Women's Open here.

She totalled two-under for the week.

Canadian Brooke Henderson won her second CPKC Women's Open title beating playing partner Minjee Lee by a stroke for her first victory in more than two and a half years.

Henderson closed with a four-under 68 at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club to finish at 15-under 269. Lee, the Australian player ranked fourth in the world, had a 68.

Henderson broke a tie for the lead with a six-foot birdie putt on the par-three 14th hole on the tree-lined layout. On the short par-four 17th, she followed Lee's 13-foot birdie putt with a 12-footer of her own to keep the lead.

Mao Saigo of Japan was third at 11-under after a 66. Fellow Japanese player Akie Iwai, the winner last week in Oregon who led after each of the first two rounds, had a 69 to finish fourth at 10-under.