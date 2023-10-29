Aditi Ashok finishes 63rd as Celine Boutier wins in a 9-hole play-off in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Oct 29 (PTI) Aditi Ashok ended a topsy-turvy week with a 3-over 75, finishing tied-63rd at the Malaysia Ladies here, an event on the LPGA Tour.

The finish brought an end to a strange week for Aditi, who had rounds that varied to a great extent.

Aditi started with a 5-under 67 that had a double-bogey finish, followed by a nightmarish 80 and she again shot 4-under 68 on the third day, before ending the event with a 75.

She finished 2-over 290 for the four days.

On the final day, Aditi had just one birdie against two bogeys and a double bogey, whereas on the second day she had two triple bogeys and three other bogeys.

Overall, Aditi had two triple and two double bogeys.

At the top, Celine Boutier of France continued having a great season as she edged past Atthaya Thitikul in a record-breaking 9-hole play-off, after the duo was locked at 21-under after four rounds.

Boutier shot 70-64-69-64 while Atthaya carded 66-71-62-68. Boutier made up a four-shot deficit on her rival to take the title clash into extra holes.

They were neck-and-neck for eight holes before Boutier holed from just 10 feet and Atthaya missed.

The two rivals, who are also great friends, hugged each other after a marathon day interrupted by thunder and lightning while playing 27 holes.

Jasmine Suwannapura (70) and American Ros Zhang (71) were tied for third place at 19-under, while Peiyun Chen of Chinese Taipei shot 68l and was sole fifth.

The win took Boutier to the top of the Race to CME Globe, the Order of Merit on the LPGA, while Lilia Vu is second, with more than 6,000 points.

Boutier has won four times this season including the Major, Evian Masters, besides the Women’s Scottish Open and LPGA Drive On alongwith the latest win in Malaysia. She also has four other top-10 finishes.

Boutier also leads the Ladies European Tour’s Order of Merit on the strength of her wins at Scottish Open an Evian Masters, which are co-sanctioned by the two Tours.

With two more events after this week’s Aramco Series Riyadh, India’s Diksha Dagar is a close second. PTI COR DDV