Aditi Ashok in Top 20 after first round

Rogers (US), Sep 20 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok carded a bogey-free first round of five-under 66 to lie tied 18 at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship here.

Sarah Schmelzel and Minami Katsu shared the lead at the end of the first round after shooting rounds of eight-under 63 at the Pinnacle Country Club.

Teeing off on the front nine, Aditi started with two birdies and also made birdies on the 13th, 15th and 18th holes to take her birdie tally of the day to five. She was bogey free for the day.

Indo-Canadian Savannah Grewal carded three-under 68 in her first round and to lie T-45, while Gurleen Kaur shot one-under 70 after making four birdies and three bogeys to be T-86th.

The event has been low scoring and the projected cut stands at three under par. PTI ATK