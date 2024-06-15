Aditi Ashok is T-16 on the LPGA at Meijer Classic

Belmont, MI (US), Jun 15 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded two under 70 to be placed Tied-16th at the halfway stage of the Meijer LPGA Classic, here.

The Bengaluru player, who is enduring an average season, is due to play her third Olympic Games in August and a return to form will be a relief.

Still without a top-10 finish in 2024, Aditi had a bogey start but made up with birdies on the sixth, eighth and the 18th for a 70 and a total of 6-under 138.

She is five shots behind three-time LPGA Tour winner Ally Ewing who shot the round of the week through 36 holes with a 9-under 63 second round.

Moving from T33 after her first-round 70, Ewing sits in a tie for the lead at -11 alongside young Aussie star Grace Kim, who went 68-65 in rounds one and two to put herself in prime position heading into Moving Day.

It is a stacked leaderboard behind Ewing and Kim, with LPGA Tour winner Nanna Koerstz Madsen and two-time KLPGA winner Narin An just behind them at -9 and in a tie for third.

Five players follow them at T5, including major champion Allisen Corpuz and two-time Meijer LPGA Classic champion Brooke Henderson.

China’s Jing Yan, who is the only player in the field to go bogey free in both rounds at Blythefield Country Club, is also among those tied for fifth with Saturday ahead.

Notables to miss the cut which came at 2-under are six-time 2024 Tour winner Nelly Korda and major-champion Minjee Lee. Defending champion Leona Maguire and Lexi Thompson, made the weekend among the 81 players.