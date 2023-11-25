Aditi Ashok lies tied second at Andalucia on LET

Andalucia (Spain), Nov 25 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok fired a bogey-free four-under 68 that catapulted her into the tied second spot after the second round of the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España.

At seven-under for 36 holes, Aditi, who won the season-opener in Kenya, is just two shots behind Australia’s Kirsten Rudgeley (66-69) who is nine-under. The Indian shot 69 in the first round.

India’s other player in the Tour Championships, Diksha Dagar shot 72-71 to lie at T-23. Currently she is third in the Race to Costa Del Sol, the order of Merit for Ladies European Tour.

Aditi had birdies on the third, fifth and ninth and added a four birdie on the 13th for her 68.

Diksha had a bogey on the first and two birdies on the ninth and 13th.

Aditi said, "It’s been good, obviously I travelled from Florida last week and got here on Tuesday so considering that I think it’s been a good opening two rounds. Hopefully, I can use what I’ve learnt from the golf course over these two days and keep that going the next two days.

"Today, the wind was opposite to yesterday, so it made some of the tee shots difficult because you’re hitting a different line and a different club. It’s something to adjust to, but we’ve been taking it one hole at a time and that’s been working so far." Kirsten, a LET rookie sat in second place overnight after an opening round of 66. She then had a steady start making her first birdie on the fifth. She then made two more in quick succession on the sixth and eighth holes before adding another on hole 12.

The 22-year-old dropped her first shot of the week on the 18th for her round of three-under and to lead the LET’s season finale by two at the midway mark.

Four other players sitting in a tie for second place with Aditi are France’s Anne-Lise Caudal, Spain’s Ana Peláez Trivino, Norway’s Madelene Stavnar and Sweden’s Linn Grant -- all on seven-under-par.

Caudal fired the round of the day after shooting a 67 (-5) with six birdies and only one bogey on her scorecard.

It’s an important week for the Frenchwoman, who currently sits 71st in the 2023 Race to Costa del Sol, and only the top 70 retain full LET status for 2024.

Spain’s Peláez Trivino followed up her opening round of 69 (-3) with a 68 (-4) on day two at Real Club de Golf Las Brisas.

The LET winner is one of the six players who has the potential to win the 2023 Race to Costa del Sol but needs a victory this week. PTI COR ATK ATK