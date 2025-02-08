Aditi Ashok makes cut at Founders Cup on LPGA Tour

Bradenton (Florida), Feb 8 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok ensured weekend play as she squeezed inside the cut line alongside a long list of stars at the LPGA Tour's Founders Cup.

Aditi added 1-under 70 to her first-round 72 and was now even par and tied-50th alongside the likes of Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee and former Women's Open winner Sophia Popov.

Aditi birdied the second, 10th and 13th and dropped shots on the 12th and 15th at the Bradenton Country Club.

Three-time champion Jin Young Ko birdied six of her last nine holes on Friday for an 8-under 63 and a two-stroke lead over four players.

Ko had a 12-under 130 total after her second straight bogey-free round.

The 29-year-old South Korean had won the tournament in 2019 at Desert Ridge in Phoenix, 2021 at Mountain Ridge in New Jersey and 2023 in a playoff at Upper Montclair, also in New Jersey.

Yealimi Noh had a 64 to match fellow American Angel Yin, who shot her second straight bogey-free 66, and Japan's Minami Katsu (65) and South Korea's Jin Hee Im (66) at 10 under. American Lauren Coughlin was another stroke behind after a 67. PTI Cor AM AM AM