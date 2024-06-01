Aditi Ashok makes cut at US Women’s Open

Lancaster (Pennsylvania, USA), Jun 1 (PTI) India’s Aditi Ashok shot 1-over 71 to move into the weekend rounds here at the US Women’s Open at Lancaster Golf Club. Putting alongside her 3-over 74 on the first day, Aditi was 4-over and tied-24 on the leaderboard.

Only four players were under par after 36 holes as scoring continued to remain tough.

Aditi had two birdies against three bogeys in the second round after having three birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey on the first day.

The world No 158, Wichanee Meechai from Thailand rose to the top as she followed her first 69 with a 67 and was 4-under.

Meechai, who has five professional wins globally, holds a two-shot lead at 4-under.

Andrea Lee was closest at 2-under overall after a 1-under 69 in the second round.

The 2021 and 2022 US Women’s Open champions, Yuka Saso and Minjee Lee respectively, were tied for third at 1-under. Lee shot a 1-under 69 in the second round to be tied with her good friend Saso.

Eight players were tied for fifth, including 2019 Women’s Open champion Hinako Shibuno and amateurs Asterisk Talley and Megan Schofill.

There were 75 players who made the cut on the number at 8-over.

Among the notables who miss the cut included No 1 Nelly Korda, two-time LPGA Tour winner Rose Zhang and defending champion Allisen Corpuz, as well as major champions Brooke Henderson and Patty Tavatanakit.

Lexi Thompson, an 18-time US Women's Open participant will also miss playing the final 36 holes.