Aditi Ashok makes cut in Portland

Portland (Oregon), Aug 16 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok made the cut at the Standard Portland Classic on the LPGA after an action-packed second round of 2-under 70, here.

Aditi had five birdies and three bogeys in her 70 and is now Tied-27th at the halfway stage with an aggregate of 5-under for two days.

Indian-American Gurleen Kaur (65-68) is still Tied-second while Savannah Grewal, a Canadian with Indian origins is T-11 with cards of 69-67.

Korea’s Jeongeun Lee5 shot a 6-under 67 to take the lead while 65-year-old Juli Inkster fell short in her bid to become the oldest player to make a cut in LPGA Tour history.

Lee5, the 36-year-old South Korean player, had a 12-under 132 total at Columbia Edgewater. Winless on the LPGA Tour, she birdied the final five holes on her front nine in the morning round.

Inkster, the Hall of Famer who won the 1999 event, followed her opening 69 with a 74 to miss the cut by a stroke.

Grace Kim of Australia and Gurleen of the United States were a stroke back on the tree-lined course. Kim had a 65, and Gurleen shot 68 and both were 11-under.

Akie Iwai had her second straight 67 to join Pajaree Anannarukarn (67) and Ashleigh Buhai (68) at 10 under.

First-round leader Adela Cernousek followed her opening 64 with a 75 to drop to 5 under and was T-27. PTI Corr AT AT