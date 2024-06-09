Aditi Ashok misses cut at LPGA Classic

Galloway (USA), Jun 9 (PTI) Two late birdies were not enough to help Aditi Ashok make the cut at the ShopRite LPGA Classic on the LPGA Tour.

The Bengaluru golfer, who shot 2-under 69 in the first round, faltered on the second day as she was 2-over after 13 holes. She birdied the 16th and the 18th, but failed to make the final round in windy conditions that made scoring tough.

She was 2-under for two rounds and missed the cut by one.

Jenny Shin shot a 2-under 69 and will take a one-shot lead into the final round as she seeks her first victory since 2016.

The 31-year-old from South Korea had six birdies and four bogeys to post a two-day total of 10-under 132.

Albane Valenzuela, who is trying to become the first Swiss player to win on the Tour, shot a 68 and was alone in second, a shot ahead of Ssu-Chia Cheng, Narin An, Megan Khang and Wei-Ling Hsu.

Ayaka Furue, who has six top-10 finishes this year including a tied-sixth in last week's U.S. Women's Open, was among the group three shots back.

Yuka Saso, who won her second U.S. Women's Open title last week, missed the cut which fell at 3-under. PTI Cor AM AM AM