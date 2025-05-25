Aditi Ashok plays another even par round in Mexico on LPGA

Playa Del Carmen (Mexico), May 25 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok played her third consecutive even par round of 72 to lie tied 31st at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open here.

The third round was a roller coaster as Aditi began her day on the front nine picking up birdies on the third and fifth holes before she dropped the shots with bogeys on the eighth and ninth.

On the back nine, the Indian picked up a shot on the 11th hole only to drop it on the 12th, something she repeated on the 15th and 16th holes as she made birdie on the 15th and followed it with a bogey on the 16th.

Aditi is still chasing her first top 30 finish of the season, with her best finish being a tied 31st at the Black Desert Championship.

Second day leader Jenny Bae continues to hold onto the lead by one shot after the third round.

Yahui Zhang of China and Chisato Iwai of Japan finished the round with birdies on the 17th and 18th holes to place themselves in tied second and one shot behind the leader at six under par.

Chisato played a perfect round of four under par for the day. PTI Cor ATK