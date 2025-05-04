Aditi Ashok shoots 66 and rises to tied-20th at Black Desert

Ivins (US), May 4 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok shot one of her best rounds of the season as she landed seven birdies against one bogey in a round of 6-under 66 that carried her up to the tied 20th place in the Black Desert Championship here.

With rounds of 69-71-66 she is 10-under and eight shots behind the leader, Haeran Ryu of Korea, who has shot 63-67-68 to be 18-under.

Starting from the first, Aditi began with three pars and then birdied four times between the fourth and the ninth to turn in 4-under.

On the back nine Aditi birdied 11th and the 12th and dropped a shot on the 14th and finished with a birdie on the 18th.

Aditi, who has been finding the fairways and the green regularly, needed 27 putts as against 31 on the second day.

Ryu regained control of the Black Desert Championship by holing out for eagle on the 11th hole. Her 68 helped her maintain her two-shot lead in the LPGA Tour's return to Utah for the first time in more than 60 years.

Ryu is trying to win a tournament for the seventh straight year, dating to when she was an 18-year-old on the Korea LPGA. Ryu shared the 54-hole lead at a major last week in the Chevron Championship before closing with a 76.

Her biggest rival will be Ruoning Yin, the former Women's PGA champion who ran off 10 birdies for a 62, the best score of the tournament and enough to get within two shots.

Esther Henseleit of Germany had a 68 and left her three shots behind. PTI Cor AH AH