Aditi Ashok shoots 69 to move to tied 44 on LPGA

Bradenton (Florida), Feb 9 (PTI) Aditi Ashok moved up marginally with a third round 2-under 69 at the Founders Cup on the LPGA.

The Indian, who shot 72-70 on the first two days, is now 2-under and Tied-44th as the day saw some gusting winds.

This is Aditi’s first event of the season and the second of the year after the Tournament of Champions last week.

Yealimi Noh birdied eight of the last 11 holes for an 8-under 63 and a one-stroke lead over three-time champion Jin Young Ko.

Noh had an 18-under 195 total. She opened with a 68 and shot 64 on Friday to get into the final group with Ko.

After gusting wind slowed the players on the opening holes at Bradenton Country Club, Noh and Ko each made their first birdie of the day on the par-5 eighth.

Trying to win the event on a fourth venue, Ko birdied five of the final 11 for a 66.