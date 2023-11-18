Aditi Ashok slips to 44th at season-ending event in LPGA

Naples (USA), Nov 18 (PTI) Aditi Ashok dropped a couple of bogeys against three birdies in a modest round of 1-under 72, as she was placed tied 44th at the midway stage of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Advertisment

Aditi, placed 40th on the Race to CME Rankings, the Order of Merit for LPGA, was lying tied 32nd overnight following a 2-under 70 in the first round.

But she slipped 12 places on Friday to be tied 44th with a total of three-under 141.

Aditi, who came close to her maiden LPGA win earlier this season, had a great first half in 2023 winning the Ladies European Tour.

Advertisment

But she has not been able to replicate that form. Currently ranked in Top-60 of the world, she is however secure for the 2024 season.

Alison Lee and Nasa Hataoka lead after the second day with totals of 14-under 130 each.

They will have a one-shot advantage over three players tied in third place and a three-shot advantage over two players tied in sixth place.

Advertisment

Shooting a 64, Lee recently tied with Minjee Lee at the BMW Ladies Championship, where she ultimately lost to the Aussie after a one-hole playoff.

After a bogey-free 66 on Thursday, Lee was sitting in a tie for fifth place but rose up the leaderboard.

One of the first-round leaders, Hataoka maintained her spot in first place after another round at Tiburón Golf Club.

Advertisment

Hataoka, an Olympian, was one-under for the front nine and then made three birdies in her first five holes on the back nine, including Nos. 10, 12 and 14.

She capped off her round with a pair of birdies on holes 17 and 18 to move into a share of the lead alongside Lee.

Three players sit in a tie for third behind the leaders, including Amy Yang (63), M Lee (67) and Ruoning Yin (68). PTI CORR AYG AYG TAP