Aditi Ashok tied-29th after tough third round at US Women's Open

Lancaster (USA), Jun 2 (PTI) Aditi Ashok endured another roller coaster round, carding a below-par 3-over 73 to go tied 29th on the third day of the US Women's Open.

Aditi’s rounds included two birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey.

The double bogey came on the fourth, where she had lost two shots on the first day too.

Aditi’s first two rounds have been 73-71 and she is currently at 7-over in her 29th Major.

Aditi, who came close to a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, is still looking for her first top-20 finish in a Major.

On a course which has been difficult to score, only five players are under and there are three co-leaders.

The lead at 5-under is shared by Wichanee Meechai (69), Andrea Lee (67) and Minjee Lee (66).

Former British Open champion Hinako Shibuno had seven birdies for a 66 and was two behind.

Another shot back was Yuka Saso, who saved shots with her putter and one sublime shot over a bunker to a tight pin on the par-3 17th.

She dropped two shots late for a 69.

Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang and some other big stars have missed the cut on a tough course.

The prize purse this week is $2.4 million for the winner, by far the largest in women's golf. PTI Corr UNG