Aditi, Diksha disappoint on opening day of Amundi Championships

Evian Les Bains (France), Jul 12 (PTI) India's Olympic-bound golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar made underwhelming starts at the Amundi Evian Championships, one of the Majors on the women's circuit.

Aditi shot even par 71 to be T-52, while Diksha carded 5-over 76 to be T-120.

Aditi, who has played over 30 Majors, a record for any Indian, had two birdies and was 2-under through 12 holes, but back-to-back bogeys on 13th and the 14th pulled her back to par and T-52nd place.

Diksha, starting from the tenth, had a birdie, two bogeys and a double in her first nine holes, which played in 2-over after a birdie on the 18th.

On her second nine, she had just one birdie against two birdies and a double bogey. Overall, she had had two birdies, four bogeys and two double bogeys, leaving her dangerously placed.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh, Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit and Sweden's Ingrid Lindbald shared the lead with opening rounds of 7-under 64 at the Par-71 Evian Golf Resort in France. Each of the three early co-leaders had seven birdies each and went bogey free for the first day.